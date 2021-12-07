New study suggests Alberta could see $61B boost from global energy transition

The Alberta Energy Transition study, released Dec. 7, suggests a global energy transition could lead to the creation of 170K jobs in Alberta and add $61B to the provincial GDP by 2050. (supplied) The Alberta Energy Transition study, released Dec. 7, suggests a global energy transition could lead to the creation of 170K jobs in Alberta and add $61B to the provincial GDP by 2050. (supplied)

