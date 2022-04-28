New study suggests Calgary's supervised consumption site saves taxpayers millions

A new study suggests millions of dollars have been saved by managing overdoses through Calgary's safe consumption site.

The study, published in the Harm Reduction Journal on March 28, indicates more than $2.3 million in cost savings occurred through the implementation of the Safeworks Harm Reduction Program at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre from November 2017 to January 2020.

The savings come from clients avoiding the need for ambulance services and emergency department visits, and staff instead treating overdoses directly at the supervised consumption site (SCS).

The study looked at minimum billing fees, and it excluded overdose-related hospitalization costs, which suggests the total amount of money saved is likely greater than $2.3 million.

"Knowing that supervised consumption sites do a lot of different things, the fact that we're saving $2.3 million on overdose management alone is really significant in terms of how we look at sustainability in our healthcare and also how we look at providing services in the right place for all Albertans," said Dr. Jennifer Jackson, assistant professor at the faculty of nursing at the University of Calgary and a senior author of the study.

"From our study, we also know that ten per cent of people who go to the SCS are not going there to use drugs, they are there for other reasons. These sites provide value in terms of helping people access detox programs, or helping people get primary care or get something to eat."

Jackson hopes the financial aspect of the study will help garner support for consumption sites across the province as Alberta finds itself in the grip of a deadly overdose crisis.

More than 1,700 people in Alberta died from an overdose in 2021, the most in a single year ever recorded in the province.

On top of reducing overdose deaths and saving money for the health-care system, Jackson says supervised consumption sites benefit people who never go near them.

The study found that 700 people were deferred from the emergency department and from needing to call an ambulance.

"That means if someone is out shovelling snow and they have chest pain, they will get an ambulance faster because there are fewer people in line," she said.

"It is supporting faster care and shorter wait times in the emergency department."

Harm reduction advocates say the study proves what they've been saying for years.

"I think we really need to move away from that language and storyline that we're putting on every single person that picks up a drug or substance," said Kathleen Larose with AAWEAR.

"At the sites, we have peer support and front-line support workers taking charge and connecting with individuals. It's an important service."

An interview request with the associate minister of mental health and addictions was denied.

The Alberta government says it plans to open two new consumption sites in Calgary to replace the Safeworks Harm Reduction Program.