New West Theatre launches 'Save our Stage' fundraising campaign

Lethbridge’s New West Theatre has launched a fundraising campaign to keep the company afloat amid post-pandemic financial problems.

Called "Save our Stage," the theatre says it needs urgent support or else it could be closing it's doors after 33 years in operation.

The past year has been incredibly difficult for New West Theatre.

"We misjudged our audience’s appetite for new types of programming, resulting in a substantial drop in attendance at our fall productions," reads a note on the company's website.

"Accordingly, this has placed us in a difficult financial position, as we’ve seen a significant decrease in revenues against growing expenses."

Spokesperson Mike Spencer says the goal is to raise $150,000 within two months to save New West Theatre.

"We're calling on the community to join us as we raise crucial funds to help keep the doors open," he said.

Dawn Leite, president of New West’s board of directors, says things at this point are critical.

Like most not-for-profit organizations, the theatre group has relied on public funding, corporate sponsors, private donors and revenue from ticket sales, but say those funds are almost depleted.

"We have a number for reserves that we will be able to dip into, but we do have a show coming up and we'll certainly know within the next two weeks how we're tracking with the campaign," Leite said.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON

The theatre's upcoming show is musical-comedy Blockbuster, which opens on Dec.14.

Those performing with New West are hoping the company can survive.

"New West Theatre is a gift to our community and has given a generation of performers a chance to be employed in their profession and to grow as artists," said Kathy Zaborsky, a performer and director who has been with New West for 25 years.

While they fundraise, New West is also working on a new business model to prevent this from happening in the future.

"The funds we raise through this effort will ensure we can successfully manage that change," Leite said. "This is also the first time that New West Theatre has publicly gone to the community with a plea."

New West Theatre is the biggest and most recognized theatre company in the city, and many fear losing it could mean a major hit to the arts community in Lethbridge.

"New West Theatre brings something that a city of our size is extremely fortunate to have and it's something that would be a massive loss," said Spencer.

You can donate to New West Theatre by visiting the company's website.