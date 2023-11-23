CALGARY
Calgary

    • No charges to come following animal abuse allegations in Big Valley, Alta.

    Allegations were made that someone was trapping and harming cats in the small village of Big Valley, Alta. Allegations were made that someone was trapping and harming cats in the small village of Big Valley, Alta.

    The Alberta SPCA and RCMP have decided not to lay charges after complaints a man in a central Alberta village was trapping, harming and drowning cats.

    Earlier this month, a video showing a cat drenched in water in a cage, in Big Valley, went viral.

    People in the video confront a man and he says cats have been going after his dog in his yard.

    The SPCA says while the video was concerning, it did not support the allegation that cats were being drowned, and no Animal Protection Act charges will be laid.

    The SPCA says Albertans are permitted to trap cats and other animals that come onto their property.

    A peace officer has provided information to the property owner about acceptable trapping techniques, and the legal responsibility a property owner takes on once the cat is in the trap.

