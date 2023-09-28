'No other year comes close': Alberta sees record population boom mostly due to international migration

Alberta’s population spiked, setting a record for the number of people added and leading all provinces in population growth this year.

Alberta was home to 4.7 million people as of July 1, according to new data from Statistics Canada, which is 4.1 per cent higher than the same time last year due to an increase of 184,400 people.

“No other year comes close,” said Mark Parsons, vice-president and chief economist at ATB Financial in a written release.

“This year’s increase in the total population outmatches the previous record in 2013 by 77,800.”

International migration is the biggest driver of this boom adding 112,562 new people which is 61 per cent of the total increase.

Migration from other parts of Canada makes up a big chunk as well, about 31 per cent of the increase. That’s a net growth of about 56,245 people largely due to Alberta’s stronger job growth and relatively affordable housing.

The vast majority of the people coming from other provinces arrived from Ontario and B.C.

The remainder of the growth, 592 new people (or eight per cent of the total increase), came from births due to the relatively high proportion of young families living in Alberta.

Alberta’s population boomed more than others and outpaced the national average by 1.1 percentage points, though Canada did see a sizable increase in population (three per cent), the fastest since 1957, and stronger than any of the G7 countries, according to Parsons.

“The influx of people in Alberta has contributed to the recent surge in housing demand and resilient consumer spending,” he said.

“It’s also added to the labour force, which is growing at its fastest annual pace since 2007, leaving aside the COVID recovery."