No parking signs erected along street, home to RV residents

There is a development in the predicament of several people who live in RVs along a northeast Calgary street.

City crews put up temporary "no parking" signs along Moraine Road Sunday, stating parking is prohibited between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6.

It's unclear how or when that will be enforced.

Previously, RV residents were handed City notices to leave by Nov. 21.

The City has said it wants to fill potholes, remove debris and restore the boulevard.

Some owners tell CTV News they've have arrangements to move into homes but aren't ready to go just yet.

Other RV owners argue they can't afford to leave, and want some dignity and respect.

"I think they should have a solution for the poor people, because these people seem to want to live in a motor home," said RV owner Bradley David Williams Sunday. He has secured a rental home, and is in the process of moving from Moraine Road.

"I think they need to get a piece of land and offer them some kind of, even if they have to pay, at least it would create a solution," he said.

Moraine Road RV resident Dave Ray Williams is frustrated by the whole situation.

"It's just awful the way people are treated, he said. "I'd like to leave Calgary. I just don't even want to be here anymore."

RV owner James Wright is also frustrated.

"We're back up in limbo. We thought that the city was going to work with us," he said Sunday. "They've come up with no alternatives. The bottom line is we're basically told today that tow trucks will be showing up within the next day or two."

Area councillor Andre Chabot told CTV News recently that the situation is unsafe, and he's working on a plan for an alternative temporary location in the southeast, but it could take several months for council to approve anything.