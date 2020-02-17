CALGARY -- The Province of Alberta and City of Calgary are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Family Day on Monday and there’s no shortage of fun-filled and inexpensive activities for kids and parents alike.

Studio Bell will be hosting the "ultimate" family dance party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring Calgary DJ duo Smalltown DJs and Skratch Bastid.

The party will also showcase organ demos, sing-a-longs and music making workshops.

The fun doesn’t end at Studio Bell. Just across the street, the Central Library will host a family day pyjama party with a cartoon marathon, pop-up performances, crafts and treats from noon until 4 p.m.

The city will also be offering free public skating from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the following arenas:

Ernie Starr Arena

Frank McCool Arena

Murray Copot Arena

Optimist/George Blundun Arenas

Rose Kohn/Jimmie Condon Arenas

Shouldice Arena

Stew Hendry/Henry Viney Arenas

Stu Peppard Arena

As always, Olympic Plaza will be open for free skating from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A number of recreation facilities are also offering 50 per cent admission from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. They include:

Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Inglewood Aquatic Centre

Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre

Renfrew Aquatic & Recreation Centre

Shouldice Aquatic Centre

Thornhill Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Not everything is open on Family Day though. The following facilities will be closed:

All City of Calgary Administrative buildings including City Hall

Northmount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres

Animal Services Centre

Acadia Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Beltline Aquatic & Fitness Centre

Foothills Aquatic Centre

Glenmore Aquatic Centre

Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre

City landfills including East Calgary, Shepard and Spyhill will be open on Family Day.

Calgary Transit will operate on a Sunday level service and the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) will offer free on-street parking. Holiday rates will be charged in select CPA parkades and surface lots.