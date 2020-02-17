No shortage of fun-filled Family Day activities in Calgary
CALGARY -- The Province of Alberta and City of Calgary are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Family Day on Monday and there’s no shortage of fun-filled and inexpensive activities for kids and parents alike.
Studio Bell will be hosting the "ultimate" family dance party from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring Calgary DJ duo Smalltown DJs and Skratch Bastid.
The party will also showcase organ demos, sing-a-longs and music making workshops.
The fun doesn’t end at Studio Bell. Just across the street, the Central Library will host a family day pyjama party with a cartoon marathon, pop-up performances, crafts and treats from noon until 4 p.m.
The city will also be offering free public skating from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. at the following arenas:
- Ernie Starr Arena
- Frank McCool Arena
- Murray Copot Arena
- Optimist/George Blundun Arenas
- Rose Kohn/Jimmie Condon Arenas
- Shouldice Arena
- Stew Hendry/Henry Viney Arenas
- Stu Peppard Arena
As always, Olympic Plaza will be open for free skating from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
A number of recreation facilities are also offering 50 per cent admission from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. They include:
- Bob Bahan Aquatic & Fitness Centre
- Canyon Meadows Aquatic & Fitness Centre
- Inglewood Aquatic Centre
- Killarney Aquatic & Recreation Centre
- Renfrew Aquatic & Recreation Centre
- Shouldice Aquatic Centre
- Thornhill Aquatic & Fitness Centre
Not everything is open on Family Day though. The following facilities will be closed:
- All City of Calgary Administrative buildings including City Hall
- Northmount Pleasant and Wildflower Arts Centres
- Animal Services Centre
- Acadia Aquatic & Fitness Centre
- Beltline Aquatic & Fitness Centre
- Foothills Aquatic Centre
- Glenmore Aquatic Centre
- Sir Winston Churchill Aquatic & Recreation Centre
City landfills including East Calgary, Shepard and Spyhill will be open on Family Day.
Calgary Transit will operate on a Sunday level service and the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) will offer free on-street parking. Holiday rates will be charged in select CPA parkades and surface lots.