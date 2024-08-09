No 'vaccine bans' coming to Alberta despite podcast comments

The province says no changes are coming to Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine availability, despite what appear to be claims from a UCP MLA that the government has discussed banning the shot.

Eric Bouchard, who represents Calgary-Lougheed, appeared on the podcast “Unscrew the News” last month.

During the chat, vaccines — and Bouchard's vocal opposition to them — were discussed at length.

One short section in particular has brought forward questions about the province's shot strategy.

"I've had multiple lengthy conversations with Health Minister (Adriana) LaGrange," Bouchard told the host.

"And, there's no set date but … my win would be the shots are removed, of course."

Later, Bouchard suggested "the wheels are in motion" and that he's "optimistic" but the backbencher didn't explicitly say about what.

Health ministry responds

LaGrange was unavailable for an interview but the health minister's office sent a statement assuring "Alberta's government is not considering any changes to COVID-19 vaccine funding or access."

Questions about the alleged conversations with Bouchard went unanswered.

Bouchard blunder

The Calgary-Lougheed rep has a controversial track record.

Bouchard has been very vocal in his opposition to COVID-19 shots and had a hand in hosting the anti-vax town hall "An Injection of Truth" earlier this summer.

That event featured a number of discredited doctors making medically-inaccurate claims about the safety of the vaccines.

Bouchard has also been linked to group Take Back Alberta.

One political expert says he doesn't believe the province could ban vaccines even if it wanted to but still worries Bouchard isn't alone in his request.

"It's clear that there are elements within the UCP that truly believe the vaccine has injured or killed more people than COVID itself, and Bouchard is one of those," political scientist Duane Bratt said.

"They (claim) somehow the vaccine is killing people and 'they' don't want you to know about it, whoever 'they' are."

Bratt believes the UCP's November Annual General Meeting (AGM) will hone in on the subject.

"Let's look at what happens at the AGM and the leadership review," he said.

"There are a number of resolutions about COVID vaccines on there.

"So no, I'm not reassured by what LaGrange put out."

Party responds

CTV News reached out to Bouchard multiple times throughout the day on Friday to offer a chance to clarify his comments.

Hours after a communicated deadline had passed, the UCP caucus sent an email on behalf of the MLA.

Bouchard writes he may not have been as clear as he would have liked in the podcast.

"I am not opposed to Albertans choosing to receive vaccines if that is their decision, and I will continue to advocate for choice over mandates," the statement reads.

Notes were also sent to the premier.

As of now, no messages or interview requests have been responded to.