'Nobody needs to suffer': Albertans still not having surgeries on time
Many Albertans needing surgeries such as hip and knee replacements aren't having the procedures done on time, according to a new study.
The data, from a Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) study released Thursday, found that patients waiting for hip replacements in Alberta are only having their surgeries done on time 59 per cent of the time.
For knee replacement surgeries it's even lower with only 49 per cent of surgeries meeting the 26-week threshold recommended for the procedures after first visiting a surgeon.
Both are below the Canadian average.
Exploring Wait Times for Priority Procedures Across Canada, the study used the same benchmark data to compare provinces across the country.
Cheryl Chui, CIHI’s director of health system analytics, says the study is based on the benchmark 26-week period from diagnosis to treatment.
"It's really sort of the date when the patient and the surgeon or the appropriate physician agreed that the surgery is required and the patient's ready to receive it," she said.
"All jurisdictions that are giving data to us use the same definition. So it is comparing apples to apples across provinces."
The study also found Alberta was below the national average for cataract surgeries and not meeting its own benchmarks.
It was just over a year ago, in a press conference alongside Premier Danielle Smith that Alberta Health Service's appointed administrator Dr. John Cowell boldly predicted an end to long surgical wait times.
“By March of 2024, nobody will be outside of clinically weighted wait times,” said Cowell.
“My team and I are absolutely confident that this is achievable.”
Sam Quartararo, a Calgary contractor recovering from double knee replacement surgery, can attest to the fact Cowell's promise was not met.
Before undergoing the procedures in early March he said he waited over two years.
"The pain was unbearable," said Quartararo. "Nobody needs to suffer the way I was suffering it was terrible."
But too many Albertans are suffering through long waits for surgery, says NDP health critic Luanne Metz.
"The thing to remember is that these times are from when they see a surgeon that puts them on the list. This doesn't include the time that they're waiting to see the surgeon. So these times are bad, they're very bad," said Metz.
"It really says that the chaos that has been created by not stabilizing and supporting our system and instead of blowing it up is having consequences for everyday Albertans who need health care."
The CIHI study examined wait lists for the period between April and September 2023.
The province does not dispute the CIHI findings, but in a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange claimed the times have improved since the CIHI data was collected.
"As of March 25, 62.2 per cent of waitlist patients for all adult surgeries are occurring within clinically recommended times," the spokesperson said in a statement.
"We know there is still room for improvement and this is why Budget 2024 invested $618 million into the Alberta Surgical Initiative plus an additional $4.4 billion towards acute care operating expenses."
The CIHI report was not all bad news.
The agency found that almost everyone (97 per cent) in Alberta needing radiation treatment for cancer received it within 26 weeks.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Bulk of snow expected to fall Thursday in Calgary
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Spring storms brewing, set to bring snow and rain to central and Eastern Canada
Heavy rain and snowfall are expected in much of Eastern and Western Canada, according to the latest forecasts.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
NEW 'It's just so dangerous': The travellers who will, and won't, fly on a Boeing 737 Max
With Boeing under increased scrutiny thanks to a string of issues with its 737 Max airliners, some travellers say they're taking steps to avoid flying in the company's jets wherever possible.
'A significant overreach': Canada housing plan draws provincial pushback
Jurisdictional jousting has begun over federal funding for housing projects as provincial leaders tell the Trudeau government to stay in its lane.
More than 280,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
There are more than a quarter of a million customers without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
Ford Motor delays production of electric vehicles at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., to 2027.
Second water main break reported at QEII Halifax Infirmary site
Nova Scotia Health says another water break has happened at the QEII Halifax Infirmary site.
Cruise ship stuck in Spain will resume sailing after Bolivian passengers with visa problems removed
A cruise ship stuck in the northeastern Spanish port of Barcelona will be able to resume its route after a group of Bolivian passengers with visa problems were taken off the vessel on Thursday, authorities said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'I just wanted to see if the boy was OK': Teen who witnessed deadly assault testifies at manslaughter trial
Four witnesses were called to testify during day two of a teen's manslaughter trial in Edmonton.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
How much have drug-poisoning deaths in Alberta really gone down?
The Alberta government encouraged optimism surrounding the current state of addiction in the province ahead of making changes to the way mental health and addiction services will be offered earlier this week. CTV News Edmonton has done an analysis of the publicly available drug-poisoning death data to see if the numbers support the province's recent claims.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta announces funding for rural medical training
The Government of Alberta has come up with a new plan to attract doctors to rural communities.
-
Mischief trial begins for three men charged in Alberta COVID-19 border blockade
A Crown prosecutor said Wednesday that the trial for three men charged over their roles in an Alberta border blockade two years ago has nothing to do with their beliefs or right to protest.
-
Castle Mountain Marie spreads a little love by handing out hugs to skiers
An employee at a southern Alberta ski resort is making visitors smile, one hug at a time.
Vancouver
-
1 person injured after another shooting in downtown Vancouver
Police responded to another shooting in Vancouver's downtown core on Wednesday night, with the latest incident leaving one person wounded.
-
Vancouver real estate: Prospects of buying a home at 'full-blown crisis levels,' report says
Those hoping to buy a home in Vancouver are facing a more challenging time than ever before, a new report from the Royal Bank of Canada suggests.
-
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
Vancouver Island
-
Local non-profit raising funds to support mobile dental units on Ukraine's frontlines
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
-
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
-
Vancouver real estate: Prospects of buying a home at 'full-blown crisis levels,' report says
Those hoping to buy a home in Vancouver are facing a more challenging time than ever before, a new report from the Royal Bank of Canada suggests.
Saskatoon
-
'Every little detail helps': Sask. family searches for answers on anniversary of daughter's disappearance
A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.
-
Canadians waiting longer for surgeries and other procedures compared to 2019: report
Patients in all provinces are waiting longer for hip and knee replacements, cancer surgeries and other priority procedures than before the COVID-19 pandemic, national data shows.
-
“It’s going to be a different melt”: Sask. warm temperatures spark melt concerns
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.
Regina
-
'Engrained in every part of this province': Sask. remembers Rider great Jim Hopson
Saskatchewan is remembering former Roughriders player and executive Jim Hopson.
-
Canadians waiting longer for surgeries and other procedures compared to 2019: report
Patients in all provinces are waiting longer for hip and knee replacements, cancer surgeries and other priority procedures than before the COVID-19 pandemic, national data shows.
-
“It’s going to be a different melt”: Sask. warm temperatures spark melt concerns
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.
Toronto
-
Measles identified in Ontario adult who recently travelled through Toronto Pearson airport
Another confirmed case of measles has been identified in an Ontario adult who had recently travelled abroad through Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Ford Motor delays production of electric vehicles at Oakville plant until 2027
Ford Motor Co. is delaying the start of electric vehicle production at its plant in Oakville, Ont., to 2027.
-
GTA could see more wet snow tonight but warmer weather on the way for weekend
It might be soggy today and tomorrow, but after a soaking that’s lasted several days, Toronto is poised to see some sunnier weather this weekend.
Montreal
-
More than 280,000 customers without power in Quebec as spring storm dumps heavy snow
There are more than a quarter of a million customers without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
-
Aeroports de Montreal plans to invest $4B by 2028
Aeroports de Montreal says it plans to invest nearly $4 billion between now and 2028 to improve access to the Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.
-
Car set on fire in Montreal's east end
Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
Atlantic
-
Man charged with attempted murder after disturbance at Halifax apartment building
Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was injured at a Halifax apartment building.
-
Second water main break reported at QEII Halifax Infirmary site
Nova Scotia Health says another water break has happened at the QEII Halifax Infirmary site.
-
Cape Breton golf lodge closes due to age, cost of repairs
An iconic spot to stay for travellers on the Cabot Trail in Cape Breton, N.S., is closing their doors due to the high cost of bringing the buildings up to code.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 9:45 AM
LIVE AT 9:45 AM PM in Winnipeg for housing announcement as budget day nears
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Winnipeg today.
-
Winnipeg mosque says two people with an axe and knife tried to break in
People at a Winnipeg mosque are still shocked after they say two people tried to break into the building in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
-
'It’s non-stop': Province putting up new money to help curb crime
The province is putting up new money to help families and businesses curb crime. But advocates and business owners are questioning if it’s enough to make a real difference.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring snowstorm brings 10.8 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
-
What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
-
Stopped train slows down O-Train service for 3 hours on Thursday
OC Transpo says regular service has resumed along the Confederation Line at the western end of the line, after a stopped train slowed down service for three hours.
Northern Ontario
-
Drug, weapons charges follow investigation of fatal Hwy. 17 crash in northern Ont.
Five people from southern Ontario have been charged after the investigation of a fatal collision last week led to the discovery of illicit drugs, weapons and cash.
-
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
-
Damage to speed cameras repaired quickly, Sudbury official says
Speed cameras at six locations throughout Greater Sudbury became operational March 22, but some residents are apparently unhappy.
Barrie
-
Criminal investigation underway in downtown Barrie
There was a heavy police presence in downtown Barrie during the early morning hours on Thursday for an ongoing criminal investigation.
-
Suspect wanted in connection with criminal investigation could be in Barrie
Police are on the hunt for a suspect wanted in connection with several criminal allegations who could be in the Barrie area.
-
Several firearms stolen during break-in at Innisfil home
Police are investigating after several firearms were stolen during a break-in at a home in Innisfil.
Kitchener
-
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
-
WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
-
Fatal crash north of Simcoe
Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 13 Townsend in Norfolk County around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
London
-
Sarnia police looking for pharmacy robbery suspect
Police in Sarnia are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to a pharmacy robbery. The incident happened on March 13 at Northgate Pharmacy in Northgate Plaza on Exmouth Street.
-
City plans rehabilitation of bridge along busy commuter corridor in London
Frustrated commuters will have a new traffic headache to worry about in north London, Ont. next year.
-
'Bodily autonomy is being invaded': Students appear nude in AI-altered photos at London, Ont. high school
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
Windsor
-
Warning graphic: Former high school teacher on trial for sex offences in Windsor
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
-
Chatham family felt blindsided by Bill 7 charge
A $7,000 bill handed to a local family isn't sitting well and they want others to know.
-
Shots fired in Ford City under investigation
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in Ford City.