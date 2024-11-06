Northbound Deerfoot Trail shut down for an hour due to crash

Emergency crews were called to a crash on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday morning that shut down the northbound lanes of the highway for about an hour.

Officials said the multi-vehicle crash took place at about 6:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at 16 Avenue N.E.

At 7:30 a.m., police shut down a section of Deerfoot Trail for the collision.

EMS told CTV News that two people, each the single occupant of their vehicle, were taken to Foothills Medical Centre.

One patient was in serious but stable condition while the other was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

"One man was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No other injures were reported and the other motorists stayed at the scene," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

By about 8:30 a.m., traffic could be seen driving past the scene once again.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available…