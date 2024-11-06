CALGARY
Calgary

    • Northbound Deerfoot Trail shut down for an hour due to crash

    A truck rolled over on Deerfoot Trail following a crash on Nov. 6, 2024. A truck rolled over on Deerfoot Trail following a crash on Nov. 6, 2024.
    Share

    Emergency crews were called to a crash on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday morning that shut down the northbound lanes of the highway for about an hour.

    Officials said the multi-vehicle crash took place at about 6:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at 16 Avenue N.E.

    At 7:30 a.m., police shut down a section of Deerfoot Trail for the collision.

    EMS told CTV News that two people, each the single occupant of their vehicle, were taken to Foothills Medical Centre.

    One patient was in serious but stable condition while the other was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

    "One man was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No other injures were reported and the other motorists stayed at the scene," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

    By about 8:30 a.m., traffic could be seen driving past the scene once again.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

    This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News