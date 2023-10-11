Northwest Calgary home severely damaged in fire

A home in northwest Calgary sustained extensive damage after it caught fire on Tuesday evening.

The Calgary Fire Department says crews were called to a bungalow in the 7100 block of 36 Avenue N.W. at about 8:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the back of the home was on fire.

No one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

Officials say flames did spread to a neighbouring home, but the occupants of that home are safe.

"The other structure was evacuated but the people are able to return to their home," said CFD Battalion Chief Scott Cowan.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.