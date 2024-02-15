CALGARY
    • 'Not bad at all': Southern Alberta man celebrates $100K lottery win

    Donald Hale is shown in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release. Donald Hale is shown in a Western Canada Lottery Corporation news release.
    An Alberta man who won $100,000 on a lottery ticket has some pretty responsible plans for his winnings.

    "I’m going to pay some bills," said Donald Hale in a Thursday news release.

    Hale won the money on the Jan. 15 Extra draw.

    He purchased the ticket as part of a $24 super pack from the South Country Co-op Gar Bar in Red Cliff, Alta.

    "I scanned it when I went to the store," he said. "I was like, 'Hey! That’s not bad at all!'"

    He won his prize by matching the last six digits on the Extra number drawn – 1240457.

    Meanwhile, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation is looking for the winner of a Lotto 6-49 ticket

    from March 2023 worth $100,000.

    A ticket purchased somewhere outside of Calgary and Edmonton won the prize.

    The winner has one year to claim it.

    The winning Extra number for the draw was 6561523.

    The winning ticketholder matched the last six numbers.

