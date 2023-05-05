Notley promises to hire teachers, education assistants if NDP wins Alberta election

Alberta's NDP is promising to hire thousands of teachers and support workers in the public education system if the party wins the provincial election set for May 29.

Leader Rachel Notley says an NDP government would add $700 million in funding for public education over the next four years.

She says the money would go toward hiring 4,000 teachers and 3,000 support workers to get class sizes down across the province.

At her announcement in Calgary, Notley also took a moment to extend her sympathies to families who have lost homes in wildfires.

She says her thoughts are with residents who are being forced from their homes.

And she thanked the firefighters who are working to keep people safe.

“Albertans ... you can also help all of these folks out,” Notley said Friday.

“I know it's hard to imagine with snow still melting in some parts of the province. But there is a provincewide fire ban in effect, so please follow it and please be safe.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.