CALGARY -- Three more people in Alberta died over the holiday season from complications related to the flu virus, according to new numbers released by Alberta Health Services Thursday.

All three of those deaths were in the Edmonton zone. A total of nine people in the province have died so far with lab-confirmed cases of the virus, six of these reported in Edmonton, while one was reported in each of the Calgary, south and north zones.

The report also reveals lab-confirmed influenza cases in the province more than doubled — from 1,328 total cases to 2,998 — in the three-week period since the last numbers were released on Dec. 19.

The influenza B strain of the virus continues to hit the Calgary zone considerably harder than other regions. Nearly 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the area while Edmonton has seen less than 200.

However, the report shows the Calgary zone has already eclipsed the number of flu vaccines given this season by more than 600 doses. Every other zone has not yet reached the number of doses given last season, most notably Edmonton, which is more than 11,000 doses away from last year’s total.

Edmonton also had a considerably higher number of hospitalizations than Calgary. There were 125 more cases reported during the holiday season, compared to Calgary’s 62-case rise. A total of 211 hospitalizations were reported in Edmonton, while Calgary has only seen 179.

Influenza immunization is currently available, free of charge, to all Albertans age six months and older.

For more information, visit the Alberta Health Services website.