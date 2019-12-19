CALGARY -- Six people in Alberta have now died due to complications from the influenza virus, according to new numbers released Thursday by Alberta Health Services.

That number has doubled from last week, when Alberta reported its first three deaths this flu season.

Three of the people who died with lab-confirmed cases of the flu were reported in the Edmonton zone, while the Calgary, South and North zones each reported one.

The Influenza B strain of this year's virus continues to hit hard in the Calgary area. There have already been five times the number of cases reported in the province this year than there was in the entire 2018/2019 flu season. The number of lab-confirmed cases reported in Calgary spiked from 251 last week to 424.

Edmonton has only seen 68 cases of influenza B, but is getting hit much harder by Influenza A, with 203 reported cases.

Alberta has also seen 60 more hospitalizations in the province due to the virus, bringing the total to 241.

More than 85,000 more Albertans rolled up their sleeves and got the flu shot last week, more than double the number over the previous week.

The holiday season is typically when the flu season ramps up as people travel and gather together more, increasing the possibility of spreading the flu virus further.

"If you’re planning to see your grandparents over the holidays, or a new baby, for instance, it’s important to do everything you can to ensure you’re not passing along the flu virus to them," said London Drugs pharmacist Agusia McGrath in a release. "They may not be able to get the flu shot themselves, or won’t be strong enough to fight off the virus as well as yourself."

AHS says the best way to avoid getting sick is to wash hands frequently and cover mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing. People who think they have the flu should stay home and rest to avoid spreading the virus.

Influenza immunization is currently available, free of charge, to all Albertans age six months and older.

For more information, visit the Alberta Health Services website.