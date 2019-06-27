Environment Canada has ended its severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Calgary.

A squall line stretched across Calgary, reaching from the city's north to the south end beginning shortly after 8:30 p.m. The storm was produced dime-sized hail in some southwest neighbourhoods and heavy rain resulted in localized flooding in several areas throughout the city.

As of 9:45 p.m., flooding had been reported in the following at the following intersections:

McKnight Blvd and John Laurie Blvd NW

58 Ave and Blackfoot Trail SE

36 Ave and 4 St NW

8 St and 10 Ave SW

40 Ave and 4 St NW

Southland Dr and Acadia Dr SE

8 Ave and Blackfoot Tr SE

9 Ave and 1 St SE

Macleod Tr and 9 Ave SE

Glenmore Tr and Macleod Tr SW

Heritage Dr and Macleod Tr

Road Flooding Advisory:



Please take note of a number of road closures in the downtown core due to localized flooding.



Several closures along 9 Avenue and in the area of Macleod Trail.



Please use extreme caution.



Some other roads around #yyc are also closed. #calgary — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 28, 2019

Flooding in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia (Megan Pratt)

ENMAX confirmed there were power outages in several northwest and northeast communities during the storm.

Thursday evening hail in Sundance (@ComEnjoylife)

