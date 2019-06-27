Numerous roads flooded as severe thunderstorm hits Calgary
Calgary skyline prior to the arrival of Thursday night's thunderstorms (image courtesy: Ruth Bergen Braun)
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 8:44PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 10:33PM MDT
Environment Canada has ended its severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Calgary.
A squall line stretched across Calgary, reaching from the city's north to the south end beginning shortly after 8:30 p.m. The storm was produced dime-sized hail in some southwest neighbourhoods and heavy rain resulted in localized flooding in several areas throughout the city.
As of 9:45 p.m., flooding had been reported in the following at the following intersections:
- McKnight Blvd and John Laurie Blvd NW
- 58 Ave and Blackfoot Trail SE
- 36 Ave and 4 St NW
- 8 St and 10 Ave SW
- 40 Ave and 4 St NW
- Southland Dr and Acadia Dr SE
- 8 Ave and Blackfoot Tr SE
- 9 Ave and 1 St SE
- Macleod Tr and 9 Ave SE
- Glenmore Tr and Macleod Tr SW
- Heritage Dr and Macleod Tr
Flooding in the southeast neighbourhood of Acadia (Megan Pratt)
ENMAX confirmed there were power outages in several northwest and northeast communities during the storm.
Thursday evening hail in Sundance (@ComEnjoylife)
For updated information regarding weather warnings and watches, visit Environment Canada – Public Weather Alerts.
Download the CTV Calgary Sky Watch Weather App for real-time weather forecasts and video updates on conditions HERE.