Officers injured in crash involving Calgary police vehicle

Two Calgary police officers were taken to hospital following a crash near Stampede Park on Monday evening.

In an emailed statement Tuesday, Calgary police said it received reports of a crash involving officers at Macleod Trail S.E. and 13 Avenue S.E. around 6:40 p.m.

Police believe the two officers were travelling in a marked Calgary Police Service (CPS) vehicle, when they entered the intersection and collided with a 2021 Lexus NX300H.

The officers suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital. The driver of the other vehicle, a 34-year-old man, was uninjured, according to police.

The impact of the crash appeared to have sheared off one of the police cruiser's back passenger doors and fused it into the front-end damage of the second car.

The CPS traffic section is investigating the crash. Traffic on Macleod Trail and surrounding streets was backed up or closed off on Monday night.