CALGARY -- The Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo has announced George Takei, the actor who portrayed Mr. Sulu in the original Star Trek, is scheduled to appear at the 2020 event.

The pop-culture icon, New York Times bestselling author and social media heavyweight is slated to take part in photo-ops and autograph signings at Stampede Park on Sat. Apr. 25 and Sun. Apr. 26

Takei joins a 2020 Calgary Expo lineup that will include appearances by previously announced celebrities, including Brendan Fraser (The Mummy and Encino Man), the hobbits from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan) and Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad).

A full lineup will be announced ahead of the 2020 event that runs Apr. 23 to 26.

For ticket information visit Calgary Expo.