Oilers hype hits Calgary ahead of historic Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are set to play in an all-or-nothing Game 7 Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, with many Calgarians rooting for the lone Canadian team.



At Trolley 5 Restaurant and Brewery on the 'Red Mile,' owner Ernie Tsu says he counted more than 500 people wearing Oilers jerseys during Game 6 on Friday night

"I can't tell you how excited I am. I probably haven't slept since Game 6," Tsu said.

Tsu compares the atmosphere and excitement to when the Flames had their deep run in the playoffs back in 2003-04.

"It's just been a great feel, great for the city, great energy, and it's great to see a Canadian team in the final."

Trolley 5 will only be able to offer limited space for walk-ins, as more than 450 people are on the waiting list to get inside.

Instead of charging cover, Tsu has been asking patrons to bring donations for the Calgary Food Bank.

So far, the establishment has filled up 16 boxes through the Oilers playoff run.

"That was our way of saying, 'Hey, look Calgary, we can still have some good come out of this."

Flames legend weighs in

Jim Peplinski, co-captain of the Calgary Flames when the team won the Stanley Cup in 1989, says he's excited to see who comes out on top this year.

"I'm impressed with how they've come back," he said.

"I think the biggest lesson in a playoff series, and particularly in the Stanley Cup Finals, is how quickly two weeks goes."

"If you look back on this over 10 days, it starts, and then all of a sudden you're at the end, and then it’s the final game.

"These guys are, in some respects, deciding how they will remember themselves, whether anybody else remembers them or not is a different question."

"Speaking from experience, it's remarkable to me how much different a player is perceived who wins the Stanley Cup as opposed to having a great career and never winning. Not a lot of difference in reality, but as to how people perceive you, there's a huge difference."

When asked who he wants to see win the Stanley Cup tonight, Peplinski's answer has more to it than just crossing over a rivalry.

"My best man’s kid is Sam Reinhart, Paul Reinhart is a long-time friend, and so I'd like to see Paul's family get a Stanley Cup in their family, but I think if the Oilers can win, it is a remarkable achievement," he said.

"So yeah, it would be with the Oilers."