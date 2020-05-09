OKOTOKS, ALTA. -- Residents in Okotoks, Alta. were about to help support those less fortunate in their community by donating non-perishable food items in a drive hosted by a local baseball club.

The Okotoks Dawgs invited people to come down to Seaman Stadium to drop off donations for the Okotoks Food Bank all day Saturday.

All the volunteers were wearing protective equipment and donors were told to exercise proper precautions such as social distancing, given the current pandemic.

Along with the food donations, volunteers were able to collect about $3,000 in cash.