Okotoks Dawgs release 2022 schedule, WCBL to return with all teams and U.S. players

CALGARY -

The Western Canadian Baseball League, comprised of college-level players, will return with a full slate of teams in 2022 following an abbreviated 2021 season.

The league announced Thursday that all of its teams in both Alberta and Saskatchewan would be back in action this coming year for a 56-game regular season.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions led to several teams electing not to participate. Only five teams took part in the 2021 season, including two teams fielded by the Okotoks Dawgs, and all rosters were comprised only of Canadian players.

Dawgs officials confirm their 2022 season will start May 27 against Brooks and the team will welcome back top talent from both Canada and the U.S. with the opening of the border.

The team confirms it will host wo games on the Canada Day weekend that will culminate each night with the ever popular fireworks display.

Details regarding tickets are expected to be released in the coming days.