CALGARY -- Jody Sebryk of Okotoks received a 4.5 year prison sentence and was prohibited from driving for seven years for his role in a deadly street racing crash on Highway 2A north of Okotoks.

In the early morning hours of May 6, 2017, Jody Sebryk was racing his Mercedes against 25-year-old motorcyclist Benjamin Legere at a high rate of speed when he collided with a Toyota FJ Cruiser.

The driver of the Toyota, 43-year-old Daniel Tillapaugh, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Sebryk, who was 45 at the time of the crash, was sentenced in October 2019.

Legere faced three charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while street racing causing but the Crown confirms the charges against him were dropped in October 2019.