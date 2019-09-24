Edouard Maurice, the Okotoks man who had the charges against him dropped in connection with a shooting on his rural property, has been named in a lawsuit by the shooting victim who is now seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

On September 6, a lawsuit was filed against Maurice on behalf of Ryan Watson, a 26-year-old Calgary man.

In his statement of claim, Watson admitted to entering Maurice's farmland on February 25, 2018. Watson says Maurice fired a .22 calibre rifle at him as a warning shot but the rancher missed and the shot struck the intruder in the right forearm.

Watson claims he suffered "severe damages and disability" as a result of the incident and required the installation of a metal plate in his arm. Watson says his symptoms include pain, discomfort, dizziness, nausea, migraines, fatigue, insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Watson is seeking $100,000 from Maurice for "general damages for pain and suffering" as well as an undisclosed amount to cover lost income.

The allegations outlined in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.

Maurice was originally charged with aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm in connection with the events on his property in February 2018. The charges against Maurice were dropped in June 2018.

According to RCMP, the incident on Maurice's property occurred on February 24, 2018 when the rancher confronted two people attempting to break into vehicles. RCMP say two shots were fired.

Watson and Stephanie Ann Martens were charged with trespassing, theft and mischief in connection with the incident.