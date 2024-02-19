Okotoks swimmer Finlay Knox wins gold at World Aquatics Championship

An Okotoks, Alta., swimmer won gold at the World Aquatics Championship Thursday.

Finlay Knox won the 200-metre individual medley in a Canadian-record time of 1:56:54. Knox was third at the final turn before taking over first place in the home stretch.

“It feels incredible obviously now having the world champion under my name,” said the 23-year-old Olympian in a story posted on the Swimming Canada website. “It’s just another step forward. I’m very happy to be in the spotlight tonight but in the back of my mind I know there are some faster swimmers out there, which keeps me hungry.”

Knox, who was born in England, now swims out of the High Performance Centre in Vancouver.

More than 2, 600 athletes representing 201 countries are competing at the World Aquatics Championships, alongside the World Aquatics Refugee Team.