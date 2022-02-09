Olympian families hope medal finish inspires support for ski jumping in Canada

Canada's bronze medallists (left to right) Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, celebrate during the medal ceremony for mixed team ski jumping at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Canada's bronze medallists (left to right) Alexandria Loutitt, Matthew Soukup, Abigail Strate and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, celebrate during the medal ceremony for mixed team ski jumping at the Beijing Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing 'mild symptoms' and will continue to self-isolate. Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon's husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina