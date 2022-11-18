Olympic Plaza opens for skating on Sunday with free CTrain service for skaters

A popular downtown skating spot will soon open for the season and the city and Calgary Transit are celebrating the return with free hot chocolate and CTrain trips.

The kickoff of the skating season at Olympic Plaza, located at 228 Eighth Ave. S.E, will begin Sunday at noon and the celebrations will continue until 3 p.m. The afternoon event is scheduled to include live entertainment and an appearance from Calgary Transit mascot Transit Teddy.

Free CTrain service will be offered to skaters on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Regular public skating on Calgary's only refrigerated outdoor ice surface will run daily from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. until mid-March 2023 with skate rentals available at the Skate Hut.

Hockey sticks, toboggans, sleds and strollers are not allowed on the Olympic Plaza ice. Helmets are strongly encouraged.