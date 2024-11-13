Olympic Plaza skating rink closed this winter

Calgarians who head to Olympic Plaza to skate will have to alter their plans this winter.

"Olympic Plaza will look a bit different this winter with no skating or Christmas tree due to the upcoming closure of the plaza at the beginning of January 2025 as part of the Arts Commons Transformation project," said the city of Calgary in a news releaase.

However, Calgary isn’t lacking options for those looking to lace up.

If you want to skate downtown, you can head to Barb Scott Park, Prince’s Island Park lagoon or a new Pop-Up Rink at Lot 6, located at 311 Eighth Street S.W.

As for the Christmas tree, it will be on display at Barb Scott Park.

The city says outdoor rinks are built when the temperature is consistently between -7 C and -12 C, meaning they should be available by mid-to-late December.

There are also 19 indoor skating rinks.