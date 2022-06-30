One dead in crash near Stoney Trail

Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash that took place late Thursday afternoon.

The incident took place around 5:40 p.m. near Stoney Trail at the off-ramp to the Tuscany exit.

EMS said a vehicle hit a pillar, and a man, believed to be in his 40s, died.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as the investigation continues. The exit ramp from northbound Crowchild Trail to Stoney Trail is closed, and the southbound Stoney exit ramp is also closed.

