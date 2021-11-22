One dead in southeast Calgary shooting

CALGARY -

A man is dead following a Monday night shooting outside a store in southeast Calgary.

Police received a call at 7:10 p.m. from a witness about a shooting in the 200 block of 28th St. S.E. in the community of Meridian.

There have been no arrests and no suspect description provided. EMS confirmed that the victim had died before they arrived.

Scene outside a store in southeast Calgary where a man was shot to death Monday, November 22, 2021

"Anyone with information about tonight’s incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. The first hours of any homicide investigation are critical for gathering as much information as we can to lead to a swift apprehension of the person, or persons, responsible," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit in a release.

Homicide detectives are on scene investigating along with patrol officers and the Canine Unit.

No further information will be released about the victim until next of kin are contacted, and an autopsy completed, officials say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.