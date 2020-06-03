Advertisement
One injured at anti-racism rally at Olympic Plaza
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 8:04PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 3, 2020 9:22PM MDT
CALGARY -- One person was injured at an anti-racism protest early Wednesday evening at Olympic Plaza.
According to social media reports from the Calgary Police, a woman fell from a structure and sustained a head injury from her fall.
She's been transported to hospital.
Olympic Plaza is the site of a candlelight vigil set to start at 8 p.m. The protest drew several thousand people.
