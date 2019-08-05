One person was taken to hospital Monday morning after a fire at a Calgary dollar store.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out shortly after 11 a.m. while several people were inside the Dollar Tree Store in the 2900 block of Sunridge Way N.E.

One person was taken to hospital suffering from minor smoke inhalation and another was treated on scene.

Fire crews say everyone else escaped safely.

At this point, it's not clear what caused the fire, though firefighters say only the some of the building's contents caught fire, and the building itself is not structurally compromised.

Fire crews will be on scene throughout the day to investigate.