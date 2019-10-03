One person taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into northeast overpass
Emergency crews along 16th Ave N.E after a vehicle crashed into the overpass at 36th St N.E. (YYC Transportation)
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:44PM MDT
CALGARY – One person was transported to hospital suffering from serious, non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle crashed into an overpass around noon Thursday.
EMS officials confirm the crash occurred at the overpass at 16th Avenue and 36th Street Northeast.
Police and paramedics responded to the scene. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.