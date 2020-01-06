CALGARY -- If winter has you down and you're keeping warm thinking about summer adventures, Parks Canada will open their camping reservation system this week.

Between Jan. 7 and Jan. 9. Alberta's six national parks will open their campgrounds for bookings between April 2020 and March 2021.

Jasper National Park will be the first to launch on Jan. 7 at 8 a.m., followed by Banff on Jan. 8 at 8 a.m.

Camping reservations for Elk Island National Park, Waterton Lakes National Park, Rocky Mountain House National Historic Site and Wood Buffalo National Park all open Jan. 9 at 8 a.m.

Backcountry campers will have to wait until later in the month to book, as reservations for backcountry camping in Jasper don't open until Jan. 22 at 8 a.m., while Banff's system opens on Jan. 23 at 8 a.m.

Alberta Parks has not yet announced a launch date for camping reservations for its provincial parks.

Along with the online booking system, reservations can also be made by phone between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 1-877-RESERVE (1-877-797-3783).