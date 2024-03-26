Open casting call in Calgary for new Netflix series

If you've ever dreamed of being on TV, this is your chance.

Netflix is holding an open casting call for a new series starring Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey.

Anderson is perhaps best known for her role as Dana Scully on The X Files, as well as Margaret Thatcher on The Crown and Jean Milburn on Sex Education, while Lena Headey played Cersei Lannisteron Game of Thrones and Queen Gorgo in 300.

Both are signed on to star in a series called The Abandons written by Kurt Sutter from Sons of Anarchy fame.

The open casting call, posted to social media by Keep Alberta Rolling, describes the series as a 1850s western.

According to Netflix, Headey will play Fiona Nolan, a "strong-willed matriarch who adopts four orphans and will stop at nothing to protect her family."

Anderson will play a very different strong-willed matriarch, Constance Van Ness, "who will stop at nothing to protect and grow the mining fortune she inherited from her husband and then doubled — she aims to consolidate the Van Ness clan’s power in the ruthless, unforgiving frontier."

The series will be filming from May 14 to Oct. 17.

The casting call is for "authentic-looks, unique character faces, hard-working types, blue collar looks, blacksmiths, rancher types, labourer types, butchers, upscale affluent looks and amputees."

They're looking for men, women and children of all ethnicities between the ages of eight and 80.

The casting call will be held at the Cascade Room in the Double Tree hotel at 2120 16 Ave. N.E. on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you are unable to attend the casting call you can email a current photo and your contact information to abandons.extras@gmail.com.