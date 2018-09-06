

CTV Calgary Staff





A Calgary man who posted hundreds of images of women who were photographed without their consent has been sentenced to two years in prison on voyeurism and child pornography charges.

Jeffrey Robert Williamson was arrested and charged in June of 2017, when he was 42 years old, following a police investigation prompted by a complaint regarding the ‘Canada Creep’ Twitter account. The account, which had upwards of 16,000 followers at the time, shared images of unsuspecting women including videos recorded under skirts. Many of the images were recorded in Calgary’s downtown core.

A search of Williamson’s residence in southeast Calgary resulted in the seizure of multiple computers and electronic devices that contained hundreds of thousands of images.

Williamson entered a guilty plea to the charges of possession of child pornography

Once Williamson’s two year sentence has concluded, he will be placed on two years probation and banned from possessing electronic devices, accessing social media or setting foot in the downtown core. The Calgarian will also be required to undergo counselling.