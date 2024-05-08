Organizations collaborating to improve mental health supports in Calgary schools

Several organizations are collaborating as part of an ongoing local initiative called Change Can’t Wait, aiming to improve mental health support within Alberta educational settings.

"By pooling our collective expertise and resources, we can devise innovative solutions to bolster student wellbeing and create a more inclusive and nurturing education environment," said Gena Rotstein, the managing director of Converge Mental Health Coalition.

The City of Calgary, University of Calgary, Calgary Board of Education (CBE) and Converge Mental Health Coalition, were inspired to get involved, citing an urgent need for reinforced mental health systems in schools.

"With depression, ADHD, behaviour problems, and anxiety common among youth, our targeted interventions, alongside existing strategies like the 'Go to Educator' program, will elevate our support for student mental health,” said Paul Arnold, the director of the Mathison Centre at the Cumming School of Medicine.

This group of experts is currently working to create a research-based universal framework for student support, before creating a professional learning series.

“(We’re aiming) to equip student services teams with the necessary tools and training to respond effectively to these challenges,” said Jennifer Turner, the director of the Centre for Wellbeing in Education with the Werklund School of Education.

Student services staff within the CBE will pilot the series this summer.

"Student wellbeing is a key priority for our board, and we look forward to piloting the framework and professional learning series in CBE schools,” said Joanne Pitman, the CBE’s chief superintendent of schools.

Anyone who is in immediate danger can call 9-1-1. If you or someone you know is in crisis, the Distress Centre is available 24/7 at 403-266-4357 or by visiting its website.

The Suicide Crisis Helpline is another resource available by calling or texting 9-8-8.