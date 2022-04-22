Organizations in Lethbridge take part in Earth Day

Friday was Earth Day, an initiative that takes place around the world and sees neighbourhoods and communities are doing their part to fight climate change, and that included a number of Lethbridge organizations.

“It’s a good opportunity to do something that may have a bit of a lasting impact such as planting a tree or reducing waste,” said Kathleen Sheppard, executive director of Environment Lethbridge.

“Put a little bit of a plan in place in terms of how you're going to achieve that over the next 12 months," she added. "Same thing for reducing waste, what are some specific actions you can do and repeat doing throughout the year?"

Others preached a similar message.

“Evaluate the impact that you have and think about ways you can lessen that impact through daily intentional action,” said Curtis Goodman, resource development coordinator at Helen Schuler Nature Centre.

Goodman says protecting the environment can be easier than some people may think.

“If you drink coffee, have a reusable coffee mug, if you're drinking water use a reusable water bottle, that is one way you can drastically reduce your impact in terms of the things you're consuming,” he said.

SINGLE BIGGEST THREAT

The World Health Organization calls climate change the single biggest health threat facing humanity. Environmental activists say concern over climate change is affecting mental health.

According to EarthDay.ca, 45 per cent of Canadians experience some form of "eco-anxiety".

Sheppard says taking part in Earth Day doesn’t necessarily have to be a physical activity. It can be as simple as having a conversation.

“That’s a great thing to do that sort of expands your awareness but also sort of builds a sense of community around what other people are feeling and facing about climate change,” said Sheppard.

COULEE CLEANUP

Starting on Friday, Helen Schuler kicked off their Coulee Cleanup program, which has resulting in more than 500 bags of garbage being collected in the last 15 years, according to Goodman.

In an effort to do their part, Lethbridge College Students’ Association (LCSA) will be taking part in the cleanup on Saturday as a way to help build the college community.

“From online learning, back to in-class and then online again, ust getting, even if it's at the end of the semester, some students communication and connection is great,” said Tanner Marcer, events and communications manager with the LCSA.

It's not just the LCSA getting involved, either. Late last month, a group of biology students in the general arts and science program gathered in the river valley to clean and document every single piece of litter they recovered.The students involvement in the Helen Schuler Nature Centre’s Coulee Cleanup was part of a class assignment called the Stewardship Project. Students were asked to do preliminary work by watching videos and reading prepared materials supplied by the nature centre, participate in the cleanup and then submit a written paper on the experience.

More than 90 students took part in the day, including Del Healy, an Indigenous career pathways student. Healy says he was pleased to take part in the imitative.

“We have a responsibility to keep the areas clean for future generations, so it was nice to get in there and help preserve and protect the area,” said Healy.

If you would like to take part in this year's Coulee Cleanup, you can register at here. https://www.lethbridge.ca/Things-To-Do/Nature-Centre/Pages/Get-Involved.aspx