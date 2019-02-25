

CTV Calgary Staff





Supporters gathered in towns and cities in southern Alberta to welcome the returning members of a convoy that had delivered a pro-pipeline message to the federal government last week.

The United We Roll campaign, which was more than 150 trucks strong, arrived in Ottawa championing Alberta, the oil and gas industry and its workers.

Upon their return to Alberta, 11 days after the convoy rolled out, members said their message was heard.

“The trip was fantastic. It was unbelievable what the support was like right across Canada. In every community we went to there were people out in full force supporting the movement,” said Edmonton’s Les Michaelson during the convoy’s stop in Airdrie. “They were really happy that we were doing this for Canada. We want the oil pipeline built and we want our oil to tidewater. This was one way to do it and we really think we rallied the forces.”

“It was a great, great opportunity to tell everybody across Canada that we want things better in Canada.

The trucks left the Airdrie gathering Monday night ahead of their final destination of Red Deer.

During their time in the nation’s capital, the convey was met by protestors who accused the westerners of being racially-motivated and anti-immigration.

With files from CTV's Jordan Kanygin