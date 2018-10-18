A five-month old moose is adapting to her new home at the Calgary Zoo after spending months behind the scenes.

“Maple is a very young, female moose,” explained Colleen Baird, general curator at the Calgary Zoo. “She was orphaned at only about a week old and we worked with Fish and Wildlife and we were able to give her a home here. Now she’s on exhibit in her habitat for lots of people to come see her.”

The calf arrived at the zoo weighing 17.5 kg but her current weight exceeds 100 kg.

“When they’re young and they don’t have a mom, feeding a moose bottle fed is very touch-and-go and they’re very susceptible to bacteria or getting ill,” said Baird. “She was under intensive care for the first while, for the first few months, and just recently she’s been just taken off being bottle fed and she’s getting more on our pellet food.”

“She’s doing good and transitioning well.”

Baird says it has been roughly six years since the zoo last had a moose and Maple is a valued addition to the Canadian Wilds.

“She’s quite active. She walks around quite a bit and she explores a lot. When we first put her out on this habitat it was quite new for her and she did some running about and just (learning) where her boundaries are and where to find where we stationed food spots.”

“She seems to enjoy seeing the public and being out in the open and getting ready to spend her time here at the zoo.”