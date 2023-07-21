'Out of character': Calgary police seek man missing from Riverbend

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man missing from the community of Riverbend.

Cassidy Janzen, 27, was last seen in the 100 block of Riverwood Close S.E. on Monday and has not been heard from since.

Police say both they and Janzen's family are concerned for his well-being.

"It is out of character for him to go this long without contacting his family," police said in a Thursday news release.

Cassidy is described as being approximately 5'6" tall and 175 pounds with an athletic build, black hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie, Adidas sweatpants and Adidas sandals.

Cassidy has both ears pierced, tattoos on both hands, both arms and on the front of his neck.

Anyone with information on Janzen's whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.