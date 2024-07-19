CALGARY
Calgary

    • Out-of-control wildfires in Alberta have increased by more than 125% since Tuesday

    Out-of-control wildfires in Alberta
    Share

    Most of Alberta remains under a heat warning due to elevated temperatures.

    In Calgary, the daily highs are expected to sit between 31 C and 35 C until at least Wednesday with overnight temperatures between 16 C and 18 C.

    The normal daily range is 23 C and 10 C.

    This heat event has been described as “prolonged” by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) due to the stagnant nature of the upper pattern.

    A strong ridge of high pressure extending from the U.S. southwest to the Canadian Territories has been anchored by two low pressure systems, creating a “heat dome” with hot and dry conditions underneath it.

    Prolonged heat events can pose a serious health risk. In their heat warning ECCC notes, “Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

    The national weather agency also suggests paying “particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.”

    Wildfire is also a major concern during events like this. There are many nuances to wildfire risk

    But a simple evaluation includes a triangle of criteria: seven to 10-days of hot, dry weather + fuel + ignition.

    As of 7 a.m. the fire danger relative index was showing more extreme ratings across Western Canada.

    Wildfire smoke was impacting southern Alberta on Friday morning. As of 8 a.m. the Air Quality Health Index was a 4 or moderate risk.

    The number of wildfires has been steadily increasing in Alberta.

    On Tuesday, there were 90 active wildfires (not including mutual aid responses) and 26 of those (or 28.88 per cent) were rated “out of control.”

    As of Friday morning there were 146 active wildfires (not including mutual aid responses) and 59 of those (or 40.4 per cent) were rated “out of control.”

    From Thursday to Friday there was an increase of eight per cent in active wildfires and an increase of 13.5 per cent in the out of control wildfires.

    The heat warning is likely to remain in place for southern Alberta until at least Wednesday.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH What we know about the reasons behind global internet outage

    A Canadian technology analyst says a failed update from a key cybersecurity provider shows the nearly "universal" use of Windows products for key digital infrastructure and highlights how quickly security issues can start to cascade.

    Biden is staying in the race despite support 'slippage': Campaign chair

    U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign is insisting anew that he is not stepping aside as he faces the stark reality that many Democrats at the highest levels want him to bow out of the 2024 election to make way for a new nominee and try to prevent widespread party losses in November.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News