Out-of-control wildfires in Alberta have increased by more than 125% since Tuesday

Most of Alberta remains under a heat warning due to elevated temperatures.

In Calgary, the daily highs are expected to sit between 31 C and 35 C until at least Wednesday with overnight temperatures between 16 C and 18 C.

The normal daily range is 23 C and 10 C.

This heat event has been described as “prolonged” by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) due to the stagnant nature of the upper pattern.

A strong ridge of high pressure extending from the U.S. southwest to the Canadian Territories has been anchored by two low pressure systems, creating a “heat dome” with hot and dry conditions underneath it.

Prolonged heat events can pose a serious health risk. In their heat warning ECCC notes, “Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

The national weather agency also suggests paying “particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated.”

Wildfire is also a major concern during events like this. There are many nuances to wildfire risk

But a simple evaluation includes a triangle of criteria: seven to 10-days of hot, dry weather + fuel + ignition.

As of 7 a.m. the fire danger relative index was showing more extreme ratings across Western Canada.

Wildfire smoke was impacting southern Alberta on Friday morning. As of 8 a.m. the Air Quality Health Index was a 4 or moderate risk.

The number of wildfires has been steadily increasing in Alberta.

On Tuesday, there were 90 active wildfires (not including mutual aid responses) and 26 of those (or 28.88 per cent) were rated “out of control.”

As of Friday morning there were 146 active wildfires (not including mutual aid responses) and 59 of those (or 40.4 per cent) were rated “out of control.”

From Thursday to Friday there was an increase of eight per cent in active wildfires and an increase of 13.5 per cent in the out of control wildfires.

The heat warning is likely to remain in place for southern Alberta until at least Wednesday.