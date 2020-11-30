CALGARY -- An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Calgary Remand Centre has grown to 41 cases, officials said Monday.

Alberta Health Services is working to ensure strict protocols are maintained to limit spread, said Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and aggressive testing is underway.

"We take any outbreak in a congregate living setting very seriously and my local health colleagues are working to ensure that anyone at risk is tested, isolated and properly supported," said Hinshaw.

The province reported 1,733 new cases in Alberta over the last 24 hours, a new daily high.

Alberta now has 16,454 active cases of the disease, including 7,388 in the Edmonton zone and 6,141 in the Calgary zone.

Officials in Calgary also said Monday they would start being tougher around enforcement of the health measures, with Calgary police and bylaw officers set to hand out more tickets.