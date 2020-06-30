CALGARY -- Alberta is doubling the number of people who can gather at an outdoor event from 100 to 200, officials announced Tuesday.

"The increase applies to attendees at community outdoor events such as festivals, fireworks displays, rodeos and sporting events, and outdoor performances," the province said in a relase.

"All public health measures, including physical distancing, remain in place. Seated outdoor events will still require the necessary space between families and cohorts within stadium-style seating."

The limit for indoor gatherings remains at 50.

While the risk of transmission is lower at outdoor events, officials say it remains a real threat.

Albertans are encouraged to remain at least two metres away from other people while in public and to wear a mask whenever that isn't possible, like when riding transit or inside a store.

More information on outdoor and indoor gathering restrictions is available online.

Sector-specific recommendations during the relaunch are also available online.