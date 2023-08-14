Outdoor workers in and around Lethbridge taking steps to beat the heat

LETHBRIDGE -

Employees of Integrity Roofing were on the job at 6 a.m., before the sun was up, to ensure the extreme heat wouldn't affect any of the fresh tiles and lead to poor work.

That also ensured workers would be out of the sun when the hottest part of the day rolled around.

Keeping workers out of the sun and reducing the risk of heat stroke is a priority for Integrity Roofing manager Valdrin Jashari.

"It wears down the guys. Obviously, it's pretty hot, especially when it gets close to the 30s and over the 30s. So we try to keep cool, drink lots of water. Gatorade for the electrolytes. A watermelon here or there," Jashari said.

Roofers weren't the only ones up early to beat the heat.

Landscapers were out there, too.

Carson Froehlich, who owns Legacy Lawn Care, knows how difficult work can get during heat waves.

"Running a lawn care (business) in 36-, 38-degree weather is definitely tricky. Moving the schedule around just to keep cool and trying to be down before noon," he said.

Those working outside in extreme heat need to take precautions.

The Canadian Centre of Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) recommends workers hydrate frequently, take plenty of breaks and work in the shade or inside when possible.

CCOHS also warns that it can take the body anywhere between four to seven days to adjust to a heat wave.

"Allow yourself some time to adjust, some time to acclimatize. One of the issues in Canada in particular, our weather changes all the time. Sometimes, it's cool. Sometimes, it's hot. We don't actually get acclimatized to hot environments as well as, say, people in the southern states would," said Jan Chappel, senior technical specialist with CCOHS.

While the heat may pose challenges, for many outside dealing with heat waves like this, it is still worth it.

"It's a great thing. I love being outside. This company, Legacy Lawn Care, and landscaping, I've been doing it for the last couple of years. Going to university, it helps pay the bills. I'm actually a classical guitarist -- I finished my bachelor's degree at the U of L and am starting my master's, so this is definitely helping me get through university," Froehlich said.