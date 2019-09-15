The event to celebrate the life and contribution of one of the most famous Canadians in history is taking place on Sunday in Calgary.

The Terry Fox Run, now in its 38th year, helps to raise money for cancer research and organizers say there are a number of different ways to raise funds.

You can donate online, use a pledge sheet for your family and friends to help out or you can also donate directly at the run itself.

Calgary's event takes runners on a course through Fort Calgary and also features a number of other activities for children, live music and a barbecue for all participants.

According to the event's website, Calgary's run has already raised over $200,000, the goal set for this year.