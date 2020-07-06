CALGARY -- A section of 11th S.E. near 58th Avenue has been closed to traffic following a Monday morning fire at a steel fabrication business in Burns Industrial.

Fire crews were called to the IMT Standen's warehouse in the 1200 block of 58th Ave. S.E. shortly after 10 a.m. following reports of a fire.

Approximately 100 employees were at the site at the time of the fire and there have been no reported injuries.

The blaze was extinguished using an aerial ladder truck and, as of 11 a.m., fire crews remain on scene to monitor hotspots.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation but fire officials suspect it was sparked by a piece of machinery that had overheated. Standen's is a manufacturer of vehicle parts including axles and suspensions.