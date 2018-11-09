The owner of a Calgary trucking company that was involved in a fatal bus crash that killed 16 people earlier this year made his first appearance in court on Friday.

Sukhmander Singh of Adesh Deol Trucking is facing non-compliance charges under federal and provincial safety regulations.

On April 6, the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a transport truck collided on a Saskatchwan highway killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

The charges against Singh include; failing to maintain logs for drivers’ hours of service, failing to monitor the compliance of a driver under safety regulations and having more than one daily log for any day.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who was driving the truck, was charged earlier this year with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Singh made his first court appearance on Friday morning and his case has been adjourned to November 30 to give him time to hire a lawyer.