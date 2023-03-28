PADS looking for a new home to train service dogs in Calgary

A local organization that helps train service dogs is looking for a new space to call home.

The Pacific Assistance Dogs Society, or PADS, has been working out of a building that's owned by another Calgary animal organization called Chasin' Tails Dog Care Centre.

While PADS has been doing well itself, having recently doubled its staff numbers, the latter has also been thriving, so it needs to expand its services.

That means that PADS needs to move on and find another place to train its service animals.

However, faced with a tight commercial real estate market, PADS says it's been difficult to find an appropriate location.

They're hoping the long-standing relationship their organization has had with Calgarians will come up with results.

"PADS has been located in the Calgary region since 1999," said Laura Watamanuk, PADS' executive director.

"We started our very small puppy-raising program in a church, then we moved to a gymnasium and six years ago, we were very fortunate to partner with Chasin' Tails."

Right now, enough volunteers have stepped up to help house the puppies that are currently enrolled in PADS' training program, but the organization itself is in "desperate need" of another space to operate from.

Some of the dogs that PADS trains are taught how to retrieve items, open doors and pull wheelchairs while others are given skills to help those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Watamanuk says an ideal location would be in central Calgary, so all of their volunteers would be able to reach them but, at this point, she says they're not being picky.

"We will look at any rental lease facility. The 2,000 square feet we have here, we've really grown into it and expanded, so it would be good to have a bit more space," she said.

"Wheelchair accessibility is a definite need and it would be a dream where we could have a space where we could have our dogs outside on a run, for toileting and exercise."

The dogs in PADS' care are taught vital skills to help those suffering from PTSD as well as those with special needs.

PADS does have a wish list, so if anyone has someplace they're looking to rent, they can contact the organization directly.

PADS' current lease is up on May 1.