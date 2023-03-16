Puppies in training: Calgary volunteers sought to help raise service dogs
A litter of eight-week old Labrador puppies will soon be hitting the streets preparing to become service dogs and Calgary volunteers are needed to help.
Pacific Assistance Dogs society (PADS) is seeking 10 volunteer puppy-raising families and corporate sponsors to fund the care and training of each puppy before they are matched with someone in need.
Families are needed to love and train each puppy until they are 18 months old. The volunteer families will also help socialize the puppies by taking them with them everywhere including work, school, stores – even the movies.
Sponsors help fund this training which can cost up to $35,000 per puppy.
PADS is a fully accredited member of Assistance Dogs International. Its service dogs help people with mobility, PTSD or hearing disabilities achieve independence. This comes at no charge to the client.
PADS relies entirely on sponsors and volunteers to make this possible and is asking anyone interested in helping prepare this latest batch of pups to contact them.
PADS is a registered charity, operating in Calgary since 1999. It also trains accredited facility dogs which work in the community with teachers, RCMP officer and psychologists.
