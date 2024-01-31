Pair of Calgary Hitmen thrive at annual CHL Top Prospects game

Carter Yakemchuk and Carson Wetsch of the Calgary Hitmen spent most of last week in Moncton, N.B., for the annual CHL Top Prospects game.

Yakemchuk, a high-scoring defenceman with the Hitmen, says it was an experience he'll never forget.

"I was super fortunate to go there and it was so much fun meeting lots of new guys from all over the country and from different leagues and getting to know them better as players and as people," the 18-year-old said.

"It was a great experience, overall."

Wetsch, a forward with the Hitmen, couldn't agree more.

"Unbelievable. I mean, I know some of the guys there, so it was pretty sweet," he said.

"Just to play against that top-level talent again, it's amazing."

Yakemchuk expected to go in first round

Yakemchuk is the sixth-ranked North American skater and has had a great season.

In 42 games, the 6'3" defender has put up 20 goals and added 27 assists.

Yakemchuk says he just wants to keep it up until the end of the season and try not to concentrate on the draft.

"It's in the back of your mind but you don't really think about it. You're trying to keep your mind on something else and just take it day by day," he said.

"Being able to be with the guys in the room, it's easy to gel with them and really not think about stuff outside of the room."

WHL player of the week

Yakemchuk certainly didn't let it distract him when he came back from the CHL Top Prospects game.

He had two goals and three assists in two games and was named the WHL player of the week.

"It felt good," he said.

"Coming back, I had two pretty strong games, so that was pretty good to come back and do that."

Wetsch could be a second-round pick

Wetsch is also having a great season.

In 43 games, he has 15 goals and has added 19 assists.

Wetsch is the 44th-ranked North American skater but believes he may be able to move up after the CHL Top Prospects game.

"I feel like I came in and showed my talent and showed my style of play and my identity. I grasped that I can really keep up and I can keep up to the top level and I can really excel in that level, too."

Can hardly wait

Wetsch says whenever his name gets called, it will be a dream come true.

"I've dreamed about this ever since I was a kid and I've worked towards it ever since I was a kid. Yeah, it's always in the back of your mind and something I really look forward to," he said.

It'll be a busy weekend for the Hitmen with three games on the schedule.

They're in Edmonton Friday night, then travel to Lethbridge for a game against the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

The Hitmen wrap up the weekend at home with an afternoon game against the Oil Kings.